OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor said it will be an easy task to find someone to permanently fill the leadership void left at the Department of Corrections, but others aren’t so sure.
Employee advocates say the next leader will inherit a plethora of challenges, including overcrowded and understaffed prisons, underpaid and overworked employees and crumbling infrastructure in dire need of repair. The next leader also will have to develop an execution protocol for Oklahoma’s new, yet untested execution method — nitrogen hypoxia — to resume executions.
But during an interview with CNHI Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s confident he’ll have no problem finding someone who will take the job. He said the state has launched a nationwide search to locate top talent and announced Scott Crow, former DOC chief of operations, as interim director on Friday.
“I don’t think I’ll have any problem at all,” Stitt said “Why? Because it’s just about making the phone calls, making the pitch. We’ve got fantastic Oklahomans that want to see a difference. And, I tell Oklahomans don’t ever complain about state government again if you don’t answer when I call you.”
Joe Allbaugh, who had served at the helm of the state’s prison system for more than three years, abruptly resigned Tuesday while admonishing his agency’s oversight board to treat correctional employees better than the Legislature.
Stitt, who gets to choose Allbaugh’s replacement, said Oklahomans elected him because they wanted change at the top and fresh ideas for state government.
“With that sometimes I have to go in and make some hard decisions,” he said. “And it’s not that these folks are bad folks. A lot of them are ‘A’ players, but it’s time for them to move on and become an ‘A’ player somewhere else because sometimes you need a quarterback change. Sometimes you need to bring somebody in to spark the offense, to get some new ideas to get some new thoughts.”
But former lawmaker Bobby Cleveland, executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, said it’s going to be very difficult to find someone qualified. His group represents about 1,000 correctional employees.
“I guess it would be easy to find somebody, but we don’t want to find just anybody,” he said. “We want somebody who would take us to the next level, who would be innovative. Think outside the box.”
He said being DOC director is a difficult job.
Prisons remain underfunded, he said.
There’s so little extra money that the state can’t even afford to buy correctional officers lifesaving walkie-talkies so that officers can communicate behind bars with each other, Cleveland said.
There’s also no money to buy employees stab vests, Cleveland said.
And while many correctional employees working inside prisons received a raise bumping their average pay from about $14 to about $16 an hour, he said it’s hard to find employees to staff prisons, which are mostly located in rural areas.
When Cleveland recently visited the prison in Sayre, he said he found a prison holding 2,200 inmates but yet only had 18 correctional officers on duty. About every prison has about 50 percent of its jobs vacant, he said.
Prison employees, meanwhile, are only paid once a month. Most other state and private sector jobs pay at least biweekly, he said.
Cleveland said the recent raise was a great first step at finally getting the state closer to market rate, but “we’re not being paid at the top of the market.” Also, it only benefits those currently employed and doesn’t boost the starting salary for future hires, he said.
“Why should we just be average, why shouldn’t we shoot to be No. 1 in the market?” he said.
“Obviously, it’s a critical position,” said Tom Dunning, a spokesman with the state’s Public Employees Association. “We think that Director Allbaugh was good to work with from our viewpoint. He understood the employees were the ones that were the subject matter expert, and that’s going to be tough to replace.”
Dunning said it will be hard for someone to step in and head an agency that has been given limited resources but yet leads the nation in incarceration.
“I think it’s going to be tough,” Dunning said. “Some agencies — and DOC is one of them — it’s not something that’s easily stepped into and understood.”
Dunning said the agency faces high turnover rates. Many employees are working as much 60 to 70 hours a week, which affects their quality of life. They’re making more money but spending less time with family.
Stitt said lawmakers gave correctional employees raises this year to ensure they’re being paid market rate.
Still, he said working for the Department of Corrections is a calling — much like working as a teacher, doctor, lawyer or electrician.
“It’s what you like to do,” he said. “It’s your God-given talents. You can have a great life no matter how much money you make. The statistics say whether you make $50,000 or make $5 million a year, the happiness does not change. It doesn’t matter.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
