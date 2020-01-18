A friend of mine shot a big smile at me in the parking lot at Walmart.
“I love reading your stories,” she told me, “especially about your big dog.”
Fans of our mighty Irish wolfhound, please forgive me if I haven’t mentioned Hawken in a few weeks. I still walk him every day. He’s the kind of dog you have to walk, lest he reduces the back deck to splinters from boredom.
So we walk, sometimes miles, every day. Honestly, it’s good for him, it’s good for me, and it’s good for our relationship. He really is man’s best friend. But...
There’s another wrinkle in the dog dichotomy: the chihuahua. Summer Time Lane lives in the house with my wife, Abby. In recent weeks, she has decided that her new favorite activity to is visiting Hawken in the back yard. She even knows Hawken’s name.
“Summer?” I say, and her ears perk up. “Do you want to go visit Hawken?” She explodes with excitement. I tuck her inside my jacket and take her outside, where we sit and Hawken sidles up to us, and Summer puts her little paws on Hawken’s back. It’s the cutest thing I’ve seen in weeks.
Speaking of paws, Abby and I got Summer at PAWS, the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society, so if you think you might like a dog, adopting one from them is a great choice.
