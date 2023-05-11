The numbers were low, less than 10 percent of Ada’s registered voters to be exact, in Tuesday’s special election of a one-cent sales tax renewal to help fund capital improvements around the city.
The “Penny for our City” passed overwhelmingly with 72.94 percent (407 votes) approving the measure.
Just over 27 percent, or 151 votes, were against the measure.
The tax will go toward funding capital improvements to the Ada Sports Complex, Wintersmith Park, Glenwood Park, improvements to other area parks and the expansion of walking and biking trails.
“The economic impact of this most recent renewal will continue to build on the momentum we have already experienced,” stated City Manager Cody Holcomb. “It is an investment in our quality of life both for residents and people who visit our community.”
The “Penny for our City” has raised more than $52 million. The tax has provided the citizens of Ada with a new police station, a new fire station, Main Street upgrades, Irving Community/Senior Center, the Ada Sports Complex, and Wintersmith and Glenwood Aquatic Centers.
The sales tax extension will expire in 15 years.
