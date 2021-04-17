Beginning Monday, April 26, Ada Main Street will undergo a substantial renovation project, including sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, brick pavers, landscaping, and curb and gutters.
The project will start in the 300 block of East Main (north side) and progress west to Oak Street and then back east to Constant (south side). Only one side of the street will remain closed at a time. Access to businesses will be maintained during the renovation process. Parking and entrance options to each block will vary, and detour signs and instructions will be posted.
The project was awarded to Crossland Heavy Construction, Inc. out of Columbus, Kansas, and is slated to take 510 days or 17 months (weather permitting), and will cost approximately $7,500,000. This large-scale project would not be possible without the Penny for our City sales tax that was voted in by local residents.
Once the project is underway, weekly information, updates, and pictures will be available on the City of Ada Website, and Social Media. If you have additional, questions you can contact the Public Information Director at 580.436.6300 x226 or lisa.bratcher@adaok.com.
