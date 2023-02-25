A 75-year-old Ada man was killed Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle.
The accident occurred at about 7:36 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Highland streets.
In a report by Ada Police Sgt. Jussely Canada, a person -- whose identity was redacted in the report -- was driving a 2015 Ford F150 north on Highland when the driver hit Stephen Stone who lived in the 500 block of N. Francis Street.
The driver told police that it appeared Stone was “falling asleep while standing up” in the roadway.
The incident occurred near Ada Fire Department’s east side station where a couple of firefighters who were outside at the time heard the crash.
Several firefighters responded, and along with Mercy EMS, rendered aid to Stone. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, however.
The driver of the pickup was given a blood test, which is standard procedure after a fatality accident. However, Canada said in her report that the driver did not show any signs of being under the influence of any intoxicating substances.
Stone’s body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and Stone’s condition at the time of the accident.
