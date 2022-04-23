We are excited to announce a Pecan Grafting Workshop at Glendel Hatton’s Farm. OSU Extension Fruit and Nut Specialist, Becky Carroll, will be demonstrating grafting techniques, discussing appropriate times to graft, storing grafts during the winter, and a Q&A session on pecan management.
We will be meeting in the field at Glendel Hatton’s farm on Thursday, May 5th at 9:30 AM. Mr. Hatton and Becky Carroll will have small pecan trees available to practice on as we learn the art of pecan grafting.
We request you register for the workshop by calling the Pontotoc County OSU Extension office at 580-332-2153. If you have any questions, you can contact Erin Hubbard at the Pontotoc County Extension office or email: erin.r.hubbard@okstate.edu.
