Pecan field day scheduled Sept. 23 in Ada

STILLWATER, Okla. – The state’s pecan producers are expecting a larger harvest than last year, but still below average due to a cold snap in April, according to an Oklahoma State University Extension specialist.
Weather impacts will be one of several topics discussed at the pecan field day in Ada on Sept. 23, said Becky Carroll, associate Extension specialist in OSU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.
The free event at the Bryant Pecan Farm will include an orchard tour and a presentation of the Bryant family’s history. Other scheduled topics include crop insurance, low-input orchard management, weed control and disease-resistant cultivars.
In addition to the freeze, Carroll said producers will examine the effects of pecan scab infections due to high levels of moisture this year. The impact of bagworms on orchards was discussed recently on SUNUP.
“The field day is a great opportunity to learn about what is happening around the state and network with other growers,” she said.
Producers can earn one continuing education unit (CEU) toward private pesticide applicator licensing at the event. Growers need to sign in with their private applicators number.
The field day is hosted by the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association, Noble Research Institute and Pontotoc County Extension. More event information and registration is available online or by contacting ssloan@okpecangrowers.com.
