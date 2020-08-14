People’s Electric Cooperative’s popular “PEC Day” events have been cancelled due to public health concerns, the co-op’s board announced Monday.
“(PEC’s) board of trustees has made the decision to cancel the cooperative’s annual meeting scheduled for Sept. 26 in Ada at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex,” the board announced in a prepared statement. “Plans to assemble the cooperative again next year are already underway for Sept. 25, 2021.”
PEC Executive Vice President and CEO Kevin Wood said the board made the decision out of concern for the community and the overall health and welfare of its members, employees and venders.
“We have been closely monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic for months now in hopes that, by the time PEC Day arrived, the situation would have improved to the point that we all felt comfortable moving forward as usual,” Wood said. “Our board waited as long as they possibly could but realize the time has come to make the difficult decision to cancel.
Wood said the capital credit checks typically made available for members to pick up at the annual meeting will be mailed.
“Checks should arrive in members’ mailboxes by mid-September,” Wood said.
Citing the Centers for Disease Control’s community mitigation strategies for slowing the transmission of COVID-19, PEC’s board of trustees and management said they decided that canceling the annual gathering of several thousand members and guests was prudent in helping to slow the transmission of the virus.
Lead organizer and Vice-President of Corporate Communications and Community Relations Jennifer Boeck said all craft booth and food booth reservation fees would be refunded.
“For the many vendors who make PEC Day extra special every year, we are sorry that we will not be able to extend the opportunity this year,” Boeck said. “Vendor reservations will not be held over for next year’s meeting, and their refund checks will be returned along with our members’ capital credit checks by mid-September. We are committed to maintaining open communication and will be providing additional information for next year’s event as it becomes available.”
Wood said PEC wants its members to know the situation the community faces is fluid, and PEC will be there to meet its members needs.
“We continue to educate our staff and are working on keeping our employees healthy so that we can continue to provide all members with the service they expect,” Wood said.
Members get the credit
PEC consumers become members of the electric cooperative when they sign up for electric service. Since 1986, over $27 million have been returned to members receiving power in the co-op’s 11 county service area. While investor-owned utilities return a portion of any profits back to their shareholders, electric co-ops operate on an at-cost basis. All profits made by the Cooperative are allocated in the form of Capital Credits to each member based on their purchases of electricity from the cooperative each year. Capital Credit retirements can only be made when PEC’s financial condition permits and with the approval of PEC’s Board of Trustees. Capital credit checks are only written for retired amounts of $5 or more. New members who signed up to receive service during 2020 will not receive a check this year.
PEC is a member-owned, electric transmission, distribution and generation cooperative headquartered in Ada. Established in 1938 by local citizens to bring electricity to rural families, farms and businesses, PEC now delivers electricity to more than 15,000 homes and businesses in 11 south central Oklahoma counties. For more information, visit www.PeoplesElectric.coop, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
