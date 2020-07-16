The 2020 Stratford Peach Festival will go on as planned this weekend.
The Festival starts today with the annual Rodeo/Peach Parade at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Stratford, followed by the Rodeo at 8 p.m. at City Park in Stratford. The rodeo continues each night through Saturday.
“We are told the peaches are great this year,” Stratford Little League Foundation and Stratford Peach Festival Vice President Michelle Schwagel said. “I have some I got from one of the local farmers, so I can personally say they are great. From what we are hearing from all the farmers, they are having a pretty good year. We had a lot more rain this years, so we will have peaches later into the season, so I think it’s a great year all around for peaches.”
Saturday’s Peach Festival events include...
• A 5k run, with registration at 5:30 a.m. and the race starting at 6:30 p.m.
• Free pancake breakfast sponsored by Compassion Church at the south end of City Park. The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and runs until the food is gone.
• The car show opens with registration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., when judging begins.
• Opening ceremonies are slated for 9 a.m. at the pavillion; all retail fruit, vegetable, retail and food truck vendors open for business. Cornhole tournament registration is also at 9 a.m. at the pavillion.
• Peach cook-off entries are due at 9:50 a.m., and judging starts at 10 a.m. at the pavillion.
• Turtle races are slated to start at 10 a.m. at the pavillion.
• The Peach Royalty Pageant is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the pavillion.
Schwagel said organizers have made efforts to help socially distance in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We changed our entire vendor setup,” Schwagel said. “We spread our food vendors out into a big, open area, so there will be more space for people to stand in line for food. They are in a different area than they’ve even been before, so we could allow for more open space for them. We also ordered additional wash stations and hand sanitizer stations. That’s the one big thing we wanted to do this year, was bring more places for washing hands more often.”
Throughout the day, local musicians will perform at the pavillion.
Schwagel said there should be about 45 total vendors at this year’s festival.
