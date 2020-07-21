STRATFORD — The Stratford Peach Festival was as popular as ever with visitors from around the region enjoying entertainment, games, a car show, a huge midway, and, of course, peaches in Stratford City Park Saturday.
"It's going great. There aren't all that many peach vendors here today because we've been selling out every day this week," said Kelly Atkins of Atkins Peach Farm. "People have come in early because they wanted to beat the crowds. So we had incredible days this week selling peaches. A lot of the peach orchards were nearly sold out. So it's been a good week."
The crowd seemed to be at typical Peach Festival levels despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The car show portion of the Festival stretched the length of the lake at City Park.
One couple, Jim Gamble and Debbie Gamble of Harjo, brought their nearly perfect 1981 Pontiac Trans-Am to show off.
"We found this at Streetside Classics in Fort Worth," Debbie Gamble said. "It's a 1981 chassis with a 1979 6.6 liter engine in it, a '400 big block.' I don't know how fast it will go because I don't drive it that fast. I try to take really good care of it."
Many visitors wore masks. The layout of this year's festival was changed to accommodate social distancing recommendations.
