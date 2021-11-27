PCREA selects betty allred to receive pioneer educator award

The Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association held its regular monthly meeting November 19 at the Irving Community Center in Ada. Beautiful fall decorations were featured on each table. President Gary Cooper called the meeting to order and led the group in the pledge of allegiance to our flag. Carl Rutledge gave the invocation, then members enjoyed a delicious brunch of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, and mixed fruit.
Copies of last month’s minutes were provided to members, and the treasurer’s report was given. President Cooper recognized Oma Tatum for all her hard work on the membership directory, a copy of which was given to those attending. Betty Allred provided ballots for members to vote on our Very Important Member and gave a little background on what our selection is asked to do at the state level. The winner will be announced at the December meeting. Committee reports were presented, and Mary Scalf asked everyone to turn in their volunteer hours.
Ruth Ann Taylor recognized the three finalists for this year’s Pioneer Educator Award—Sandra Mantooth, Betty Allred, and Carl Rutledge. She and her committee read clues about the winner’s identity, then revealed this year selection as Betty Allred. Betty was presented with a beautiful white rose corsage, proclamations from state senator Greg McCortney, state representative Ronnie Johns, and Ada mayor, Randy McFarland, who proclaimed Friday, November 19th as “Betty Allred Day in Ada”. State representative Johns, who was Mrs. Allred’s student at Byng, also wrote her a personal letter, thanking her for all the helpful writing skills which she taught him. Todd Crabtree, former colleague and Byng superintendent, also gave some personal recollections of Mrs. Allred’s time in the classroom. Vaden Morgan presented her with a framed photo of the “Little Red Schoolhouse” located in Wintersmith Park. Mrs. Allred was pleasantly surprised when members of her family were able to be at the presentation.
Members attending the meeting included: Sandra Mantooth, Edna Mae Cooley, Jeannie McGehee, Morris McGehee, Vaden Morgan, Ruth Ann Taylor, Betty Allred, JoAnn Hunt, Mary Scalf, Tom Stephens, Patsy West, Ron West, Chuck Perry, Martha Skinner, Harold Skinner, Custer McFalls, Maxine McFalls, Mike McGaha, Carl Rutledge, Oma Tatum, Judy Hanson, Todd Crabtree, Terry Scott, Debbie Eaton, Gary Cooper, Vauda Cowan, Sherlene Elliott, and Rita Cloar. Our next meeting will be at 11:00 a.m. December 17, 2021 at the Irving Center.
