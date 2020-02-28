The Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association’s February meeting took place Feb. 21 at the Irving Community Center.
President Judy Hanson welcomed everyone. She was very pleased with the atmosphere and location of our meeting. President Hanson led the salute of our flag. Martha Skinner offered the invocation by leading the members in the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer. The Irving Community Center catered our meal of chicken fried steak, plus the trimmings.
Following the meal, President Hanson introduced Janna Kelley. Kelley is the OK Cooperative Extension Service leader. She has many credentials from several universities. Her manner was fun and full of information.
Many things were stressed, especially taking universities to the people. The extension service began in 1914 and was based in Oklahoma State University. The state was divided into three districts. The program was county education with the extension of peers in other states. Volunteer supporters were and are a very important part.
Agriculture, natural resources, family consumer science, home economics and economic development were mentioned, to name a few. Monies received are divided between federal, state and county. The OSU Extension Center receives part of the OSU budget.
Janna Kelley introduced her guest, Becky Walker, our Extension center’s 4-H leader. Walker stressed the extension of 4-H — local, county, district, state and international. She also praised volunteers, both adult and students. Just this last month, Walker mentioned several items, monthly meetings and programs such as place settings on tables, preparing favorite foods, public speaking (extemporaneous), job readiness and Cloverbuds.
President Hanson called the business meeting to order. Copies of the December minutes were placed on the tables for members to read. They were accepted as read. Sandra Mantooth gave the treasury report. It was also accepted as read.
Daisy Lawler, South Central District representative, gave reports on the bills before the House and Senate. She mentioned several numbers, HB 3350 and HB 2485, both concerning COLAs. The first one is 4%. There were two Senate bills, 1396 and 1445. The last one concerns retirement and then returning to education receiving full salary.
Lawler also mentioned HB 3599, which seemed to say fed funding would not go into the teachers’ retirement system, but to the member. We were asked to vote “No” on this one. She also reminded us that this year was re-election for half of the senators and all the representatives. We need to get busy.
Lawler said our convention is Oct. 20 in OKC at the Metro Tech.
June Murphy enforced what Lawler said, plus to call the Senate or House to ask for a certain bill.
President Hanson took the floor and went to our committees. Tom Stephens, nominating committee, read the candidates for 2020-2022 terms. The names they have on slate are: President Gary Cooper, Vice President Carl Rutledge, Secretary Jeannie McGehee and Treasurer Sandra Mantooth. The members will vote on them next meeting.
Stephens thanked all of his assistants.
Mary Scalf, volunteer hours, reported we had 6,523 hours this last session.
Ruth Ann Taylor, Benevolence, said she sent a card to Peggy Bagley after her surgery.
Betty Allred, VIM, distributed pieces of papers for us to vote for two candidates. Next month we will vote for the finalist.
Billie Floyd gave good reports on Call-a-Ride. They had just received their first van. They hope to get two or three more in the near future.
President Hanson gave some new business news that many of us had noticed.
The center decorated the tables for us. It looked great. Also, now there would be no door prizes. All the comments on the “center meeting” seemed positive.
Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Betty Allred, Oma Tatum, Sandra Mantooth, Judy Hisaw, Lee Sweat, JoAnn Hunt, Ann Thompson, Nell Goforth, Tommie Beddow, Tommy Beddow, Vaden Morgan, Mary Scalf, June Murphy, Sammy Edwards, Shirley Boren, Tom Stephens, Edna Mae Cooley, Gary Cooper, Jenny Cooper, Billie Floyd, Judy Hanson, Martha Skinner, Harold Skinner, Morris McGehee, Jeannie McGehee, Chuck Perry, Carl Rutledge, Mike McGaha, Linda McGaha, Noralene Groves, Phil Shivers, Mary Shivers, Sandra Brown, Leon Brown, Doris Blackburn, Wynema Anderson, Terry Scott, Marty Pennington, Ruth Ann Taylor, Nancy Thomason, Geneva Black, Suzanne McFarlane, Angus McFarlane, Rita Cloar, Daisy Lawler, Janna Kelley and Becky Walker.
