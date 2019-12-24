PCREA hosts December meeting in new Irving Center

PCREA began a new era for our organization this Friday, Dec. 13, by having our December meeting in the Irving Center. It was well worth the wait. The facility is awesome, and everyone was helpful and wanting to please. The personnel were happy we were there and wanted to make us feel welcome.
President Judy Hanson welcomed everyone before leading the flag salute. Ruth Ann Taylor gave the invocation before the meal. Blue Moon catered with a delicious meal of steak fingers, potatoes/gravy, green beans, desserts and drinks. Betty Allred and Martha Skinner were in charge of the decorations. Tables were decorated with small poinsettia plants with other greenery, reds and golds. The head table had two large poinsettia plants one on either side of the podium. It was very festive and colorful.
Our program for this Christmas season was the Byng Pirates Jazz Band, led by Dr. Laura Smith. She emphasized that the members were dedicated volunteers and had no class time in which to practice during school. Their meetings were after school, etc.
The members are as follows: Grace Diacon, Abi Johnson, Raygan Hogue, Kason Hogue, Mason McGehee, Canaan Emrich, Tres Gregory, Jace Ayres, David Balliett, Siana Peters, Hunter Sander, Jose Aguilar, Makenzie Butler and Collin O’Grady, with Kyle Pendley and Colton Howeth as their crew. The band performed a selection of Christmas music: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Baby,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and “Jazzy Ole St. Nicholas.” We, as retired educators, were very blessed to have young people this talented to entertain us.
President Hanson opened the meeting with Judy Hisaw giving a summary of the November meeting. Sandra Mantooth gave the treasury report. Both were accepted as presented.
Next were our committee reports. Mary Scalf reported she would be sending the volunteer hours to Oklahoma City by Jan. 15. 2020. We need to be sure she receives all of our hours before then.
Ruth Ann Taylor reported on Tommie Beddow’s knee surgery. She is healing ,but it seems slow. Also, we need to contact Ruth Ann with names of anyone whom we need to send cards.
The legislative committee led by June Murphy was next. She informed us about an organization against us receiving a COLA —Public Affairs. They published a piece in the paper mentioning “money for nothing” about our COLAs. They claimed the state will save money if we do not receive a COLA.
Ms. Murphy stressed that OREA needs to rebut every article like this that is published containing “false” information. Billie Floyd and Suzanne McFarlane made a motion and seconded to ask the OREA to do this. Since the accuracy of this type of article was in question, Betty Allred and Martha Skinner made a motion and seconded to send a letter to our South-Central director, Daisy Lawler, to ask the board to look into this type of article.
In old business, Ms. Floyd requested a temporary (part-time) bookkeeper for the Call-a-Ride. It is very difficult for one person to be in charge of all the necessities of the business alone.
For the two head tables, the winners were Gary Cooper and Wynema Anderson. Names were drawn for the small poinsettias. Ruth Ann Taylor, Morris McGehee, Katherine Groves, Sandra Brown, Judy Hisaw. Mary Scalf and Patsy West won T-shirts, while Peggy Bagley won a backpack.
Before adjourning, President Hanson reminded us we could call the center before 10 a.m. the day before a meal to make reservations. Cost is $3.
Attending were: Judy Hanson, Oma Tatum, Judy Hisaw, Sandra Mantooth, Mary Scalf, Harold Skinner, Martha Skinner, Gary Cooper, Vaden Morgan, June Murphy, Peggy Bagley, Shirley Boren, Sammy Edwards, Glenda Lillard, Edna Mae Cooley, Ray Quitt, Tom Stephens, Elmer Gerth, Ruth Ann Taylor Doris Blackburn, Wynema Anderson, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Patsy West, Ron West, Jeannie McGehee, Morris McGehee, Lee Sweat, Katherine Groves, Terry Scott, Maxine McFalls, Billie Floyd, Sandra Brown, Leon Brown and Suzanne McFarlane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.