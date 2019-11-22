PCREA honors Pioneer Award recipient

The Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association met on Nov. 15 at Ada Church of the Nazarene.
PCREA had a change of venue this month. The First Christian Church was in the process of being cleaned, and the Irving Senior Center wouldn’t have its grand opening until later this month. So, President Judy Hanson sought permission for us to meet in the gymnasium of her church, Church of the Nazarene.
It turned out to be a perfect fit for us. President Hanson welcomed everyone before leading us in the flag salute. Peggy Bagley gave the invocation. Blue Moon catered with turkey and dressing and all the trimmings. Dorotha Fenton provided the decorations. There were sparkly pumpkins with fall colors on all the tables. The head table had two bud vases, one with orange and brown flowers and the other with red and green flowers.
Following the meal, our business meeting was called to order. President Hanson had printed copies of the minutes on the tables and asked all to read. Sandra Mantooth read the treasury report. Shirley Boren made the motion to accept as read, and Edna Mae Cooley seconded. Both were accepted.
President Hanson reported on the state meeting in Tulsa. Betty Allred accompanied her, while Vaden Morgan and Gary and Jenny Cooper had stayed the night before. President Hanson had brought back the program that contained the biography of Gary, our VIM. She read some really funny items he had written.
June Murphy announced there would be no increase in dues this year. The day of our meeting at 1, there was going to be a video on COLAs for all state employees: 2% or 4%. The House seems OK with it, but not sure of the Senate.
Mary reminded members about our volunteer hours. She needs them by January. We really need to keep track of our hours.
Ruth Ann Taylor and Gary Cooper received more information on the Christmas lights for the Little Red School House. The $1,380 would be for three years and from then on, it will cost $138 per year for maintenance. Billie Floyd made the motion to decorate, with a second from Jo Ann Hunt. Motion carried. If members were interested, they were to give Sandra Mantooth a check.
The fun began when Ruth Ann Taylor with her assistants, Jeannie McGhee, Vaden Morgan, Tom Stephens and Patsy West, stood at the front to give the stats on our honoree. There were so many items, I could only name a few. He graduated from Roff schools. He was very active in church and taught Sunday school classes. He loved motorcycles and was a teacher and administrator.
Gary Cooper was/is our Pioneer awardee. Rep. Ron Johns presented him with a citation from the Senate and the House. Vice Mayor Bryan Morris presented Mr. Cooper with a proclamation from the city of Ada. Vaden Morgan presented him with an oral background of the Little Red School House and its framed picture. Pictures were taken.
President Hanson opened the floor for any more suggestions for the new year. Jo Ann Hunt suggested a raise in our dues. Gary Cooper seconded. The measure passed. A drawing was held for the head table flowers. Sammy Edwards and Gerri Stephens were the winners.
Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Betty Allred, Ron Johns, June Murphy, Peggy Bagley, Sandra Mantooth, Judy Hisaw, Billie Floyd, Oma Tatum, Jo Ann Hunt, Judy Hanson, Mary Scalf, Dorotha Fenton, Vaden Morgan, Jenny Cooper, Gary Cooper, Monte Surber, Shirley Boren, Sammy Edwards, Patsy West, Jeannie McGehee, Maxine McFalls, Harold Skinner, Martha Skinner, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Tom Stephens, Gerri Stephens, Edna Mae Cooley, Phil Shivers, Mary Shivers, Suzanne McFarlane, Bryan Morris.
