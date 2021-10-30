The Pontotoc County Health Department partnered with the Chickasaw Nation to deliver 600 free influenza vaccinations Thursday at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
“We are doing our flu drive today,” Pontotoc County Health Department Registered Nurse Stacy Welch said.
Welch said they brought 600 doses of the vaccine, and hoped to deliver them all. The event was in the form of a drive-through clinic.
“We have the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) students from Pontotoc Technology Center helping us today,” Welch added.
Those interested in finding flu shots in Oklahoma can visit fightflu.health.ok.gov, and can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact the Pontotoc County Health Department at 580-332-2011 for assistance.
