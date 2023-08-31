Two members of the Pontotoc County Amateur Radio Association spoke Monday to those attending the senior lunch program at Irving Community Center.
The effort was intended to raise awareness of the role of amateur radio in the community, and encourage anyone interested in the hobby to take classes and become amateur radio, or “ham,” operators.
Dr. Dwight Myers, callsign N0RIW, and Jerry Harper, callsign AD5CL, spoke to the group. Harper and Myers are both Amateur Extra class operators, the highest level in the field.
The talk included demonstrations of local communications using VHF and UHF frequencies, as well as worldwide communications using high frequency bands and Morse code.
The group had several radios and antennas on hand, as well as literature such as the ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications.
Anyone in the community interested in becoming an amateur radio operator can contact the author of this article at rbarron@theadanews.com, or call 580-399-7049.
