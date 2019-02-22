Officials at Pontotoc Animal Welfare society in Ada are asking area residents for help to clear the shelter. PAWS is near capacity and needs to make room for incoming animals.
“We’re almost overrun,” said shelter manager Ashleigh Winton. “We’ve been at capacity for a while now.”
To encourage those who may be on the fence about adopting a dog or cat, shelter officials have decided to lower adoption fees for one week, beginning Monday.
From Feb. 25 through March 2, Dogs may be adopted for $50, instead of the usual $90 fee. Cats may be adopted in pairs at two for $25, instead of the usual $35 fee per cat. All animals have been spayed or neutered and are up-to-date on their shots.
The adoption process itself remains the same — prospective fur parents must complete an adoption application, verify they have their landlord’s permission to have an animal and provide proof that any and all existing pets in the family are up-to-date on their immunizations.
PAWS officials urge those who may be thinking about getting a fur baby to take advantage of this opportunity to save some money while ensuring they get an animal that needs a home and is in good health.
For more information, or to spend some time with the animals available for adoption, visit PAWS at 1200 Sandy Creek Drive in Ada, or call 580-332-5233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.