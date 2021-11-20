Donations totaling $1,320 were raised during the Downtown Ada Historic Ghost Tour on November 13 and the proceeds were given to PAWS! Jane Johnson, Pictured are Taylor Ivy, Bianca Pouge, Audrey Romine, Brian Hanson, Stephanie Ekal, Lisa Bratcher, Amy Childers-Elliott and Roz Purdy.
PAWS Donation
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Angela Dawn Sollazzo, 47, of Ada, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home. Private family services will be held at a later date.
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for Douglas MacArthur Stewart 79, of Stonewall, OK are Mon, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Bryan Harwell will officiate the ceremony with burial at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada. Mr. Stewart passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was born April 7, 19…
ADA [ndash] Services for Glynell Meddler, 88, of Ada, are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Criswell Funeral Home. Bro. Daniel Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. She passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home.
STONEWALL [ndash] Funeral services for Maple Hamilton, 78, of Stonewall, OK will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Stonewall First Baptist Church with the Apostle Gary Bruner officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Stonewall, OK. Mrs. Hamilton passed away in a Deni…
Most Popular
Articles
- Tiny pest is a big deal
- UPDATE: Police, FBI looking for suspect
- Four injured in Thursday crash
- BREAKING: Bank robbery suspect arrested
- Coalgate man killed in ATV crash
- This one's on Riley, just like everything else that led to it
- Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings
- Free throws and fouls highlight Vanoss boys win
- Governor to decide on sparing Julius Jones
- Kara Berst appointed Under Secretary of Department of Commerce Outreach and Services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.