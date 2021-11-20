PAWS Donation

Donations totaling $1,320 were raised during the Downtown Ada Historic Ghost Tour on November 13 and the proceeds were given to PAWS! Jane Johnson, Pictured are Taylor Ivy, Bianca Pouge, Audrey Romine, Brian Hanson, Stephanie Ekal, Lisa Bratcher, Amy Childers-Elliott and Roz Purdy.

