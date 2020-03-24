A Pauls Valley woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon about six miles south of Maysville in Garvin County.
Abigail M. Bailey was eastbound on ECR 1580, less than a mile west of of NCR 3095, when she lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt on a gravel road, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and partly rolled over.
Bailey, 23, was not injured. Her passenger, 24-year-old Shanna N. Taylor of Midwest City, was taken to Norman Regional Hospital in Norman, where she was admitted in good condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Bailey was wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, but Taylor was not, according to the OHP report. The Cobalt was equipped with air bags, but they were not deployed.
Bailey was apparently in normal condition when the wreck occurred, according to the OHP report. The report cited speeding as the cause of the accident.
