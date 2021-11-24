The Pauls Valley Opry is changing its location/venue for the December 4th show. Due to the lack of heat in the high school auditorium, the Opry is relocating to the Pauls Valley Junior High auditorium (on the corner of N. Chickasaw and Guy Streets).
Entrance will be through the school’s main entrance on Guy Street. Additional parking for the event will be at the First Assembly of God church on N. Chickasaw Street. Parking is also available at the First United Methodist Church and the Courthouse. The show begins at 6:30 pm.
We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may cause. Monthly Opry shows are planned to resume in February. There will be no show on January 1st.
Please watch FB and your local papers for information concerning location of future shows.
