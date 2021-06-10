The Pauls Valley Opry will take its stage to the great outdoors! The 6th annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park event will be held on Saturday, July 3rd, and will begin at 8:00 p.m.
The show will be FREE to the public and will use the Wacker Park Band Shell as its stage, promising to be a night of fun and music under the stars, while many of the favorite “stars” of the Pauls Valley Opry will be performing.
The show features the Memory Makers Band with emcee John Williams. Special guests include many Opry favorites and previous award winners including Anne Young, Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, John Williams, Cathy Lake, Paul Lopez, and Bailey Wesberry.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and appetites, as the Pauls Valley Lions’ Club will be manning the concessions.
We’ll see you AT THE OPRY!
