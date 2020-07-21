Pauls Valley Opry cancels remaining 2020 shows

Becky and Woodie Hill are shown during a performance earlier this year at the Pauls Valley Opry. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pauls Valley Opry has canceled its shows for the remainder of 2020. Officials have set a target date of Jan. 2, 2021 as a re-opening date.

PAULS VALLEY — After careful deliberation and with a heavy heart, the Pauls Valley Opry is suspending its operations for the remainder of the year due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the state.

“This is something that we don’t want to do but it is something we must do,” said Pauls Valley Opry spokesperson Becky Hill in a release.

The target date to reopen is Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

The PV Opry held shows the first Saturday of every month in the Pauls Valley High School Auditorium.

“The recent uptick in cases of Covid-19 has caused great concern to the citizens of our state,” the release said. “As all of you know, there is a lot of conflicting information from “so-called experts” in the science and medical field. Whatever you want to believe, you can find “experts and data” to support your views or beliefs.”

Hill said public safety of everyone involved with the PV Opry was the biggest reason shows were suspended for the next five months.

“With all of this uncertainty, the Opry’s biggest concern is the health and well-being of their patrons, support staff, production staff, band members, as well as the general public,” the release said. “Hopefully, as time passes, this virus will be the nightmare that has finally ended and we can once again enjoy good friends and good music.”

The PV Opry’s annual awards show, slated for December, has also been canceled. Votes that have already been cast will roll over into 2021 season.

The Pauls Valley Opry will ring in the new year on Jan. 2, 2021, with performances by Jae L. Stilwell, Paul Lopez, Dea Newsom, Terry Wilson, Cara Belt, David Paul Nowlin and Britney Rodgers.

