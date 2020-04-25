The monthly Pauls Valley Opry show for May 2 has been canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with the CDC and state officials and school closings.
Our most important concern is the well-being and safety of our patrons and of the general public.
Please check the Pauls Valley Opry Facebook page for the latest information about the upcoming editions of the Pauls Valley Opry. We hope to be back to our regular schedule as soon as possible.
Thanks to all the businesses and sponsors who advertise with us – Cook Carson Appliances; Sonic of Pauls Valley; Seth Wadley Auto Group; McSwain Theatre; Edward Jones Investments-Jasen Agee; Pauls Valley Tourism; Pauls Valley National Bank; Back Room Treasures; Hank Williams Museum, Montgomery, Alabama; Micah G. Ayache, attorney; Somers Insurance; Winans Funeral Home; and The Vault.
Thanks to all the faithful patrons of the Pauls Valley Opry. We look forward to seeing you each month.
Remember, don’t be fearful, but fearless and walk in the wisdom of the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.