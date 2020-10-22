Pastor Brian Matthews to receive award

The Oklahoma United Methodist Church Conference recently decided to bestow Ada First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Brian Matthews with the prestigious Denman Award in evangelism.
This award is given to one clergy and one lay person in every annual conference.
Since the Oklahoma Conference did not meet last May, Rev. Derrek Belase will be coming to the church to present Matthews with the special plaque on Nov. 8.
At both services the award is given to ministers with an outstanding record in evangelism.
Matthews has brought some unique and significant leadership to the church, such as "Understanding Our Vision" through the strategic plan of KNOW, GROW, GO.
Matthews has provided outstanding leadership through ecumenical outreach, social action, college campus ministries, radio programs, fire and police departments.
The publication of a book, consistent Biblical quality preaching with practical applications to the needs of men and women today, great execution in ministry through technology.
