One of the most important things to do to stay secure online is to manage, create and remember passwords and Personal Identification Numbers (PIN).
Security professionals recommend each account have a different password or PIN. With every online account, email and other service needing a password or PIN for access, keeping track of them all can be difficult.
There are several tips for keeping passwords and PINs secure when creating them. The first, and probably the most important, is never revealing a password or PIN to anyone for any reason. Doing so can allow others the ability to access account data or take over accounts.
“Securing your password is like storing the keys to your house or cash. Once you’ve lost control of them, anyone can use them without your permission or possibly without your knowledge,” said Tony Barattini, IT security senior manager of the Chickasaw Nation. “In addition to making them complex, using multifactor authentication will force you to verify your identity with a one-time PIN or token in addition to your password and is highly recommended for all accounts that will allow it.”
Trustworthy companies and online services will only ask for password or account information while logging into a system. Asking for account details is never done unsolicited by company representatives via email or phone.
“Reputable companies will never request your password or PIN,” Barattini said. “Many do not have access to this data to even verify it and, instead, have phone passwords to verify your identity, but no account access is given to them.”
Creating strong passwords is the key to keeping information protected. Strong passwords do not include personal information like the user’s name or birthdate. Obvious passwords, such as sequential numbers and letters, should be avoided.
Passwords and PINs need to be as long as possible and use a mix of characters. The more upper and lowercase letters used, the harder it is for a password attack to be successful. If possible, symbols and numbers should be used. These give even more randomness to the password, making it harder to break.
“A long passphrase may be easier to remember. For instance ‘4UniquePolarBankFriday!’ is easier to remember than ‘#xba&5zoTQYH@fmDYSj6NQ$,’ both of which are 23 characters,” Barattini said. “A reputable password manager can also help you avoid remembering every password you’ve ever created and allow you to achieve unique passwords for all of your applications.”
The average person has a dozen or more account passwords and PINS to keep track of. Many organizations also require a unique username to remember. There are many ways to help keep track of all this important information.
An effective way of keeping track of user names and passwords is on encrypted or lockable spreadsheets like Microsoft Excel. Passwords, PINs and usernames can be stored in one place within a secured spreadsheet. Experts recommend information should only be stored on spreadsheets if they have the ability to be locked and password protected.
Password management software is available to store passwords and PINs as well. Often free, these digital storage facilities allow a user a secure place to store sensitive information in an encrypted format.
“I recommend generating and storing personal passwords in a reputable password manager,” Barattini said. “Look for a product that generates strong and unique passwords, provides consistent software patches and security updates, and encrypts your passwords when stored on your device or end-to-end if stored in a cloud backup.”
Using password management software means a user only has to remember one extremely secured password. Most password management systems allow users access from computers, smartphones and other devices, enabling information to be available as needed.
The old-fashioned pen and paper method of keeping track of passwords and PINs is the least recommended way of remembering them as they could be discovered by household or office visitors. If used, this written information should not be stored in openly noticeable or easily accessible locations within the home or office. The information should be kept in a safe, secure place, such as a locked drawer.
Utilizing these tools and tips can help keep your online accounts and activities secure.
