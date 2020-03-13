Oklahoma voters who want to change party affiliation must submit their change no later than March 31. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov.ovp or by completing a new voter registration application.
No party changes are allowed between April 1 and Aug. 31 during even-numbered years. If a request is received after March 31, Election Board offices are required by law to hold that request and process it in September.
Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democrat, Republican and Libertarian. In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows independents to vote in its primary elections. Oklahoma’s primary will be held on June 30, with a runoff primary on Aug. 25.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a general election. The next general election will be held on Nov. 3.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov. Applications are also available at the Pontotoc County Election Board, located at 131 W. 13th. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty @elections.ok.gov.
