A section of East Main Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
East Main Street (between Mississippi and Hope) will close beginning Monday morning, June 14. The area will be closed to through traffic. Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
