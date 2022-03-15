The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma is offering a free class to those who are interesting in learning more about Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha (Dr. K) of the Meinders Center for Movement Disorders at Mercy in Oklahoma City will speak on Tuesday, March 15th, at 5:00 pm on “A Different Path to Treat OFF Time in Parkinson’s Disease.” The event will be held at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center at 700 N Mississippi Avenue in Ada.
The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma works to inspire hope and transform life for Parkinson’s patients and families in Oklahoma. Primarily, the PFO accomplishes this purpose through support, education, and effective therapy and exercise.
Currently the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma coordinates 30 support groups, 29 Parkinson-specific exercise groups, and 23 speech therapy groups around the state. In addition, over 1500 individuals are involved in educational events each year.
For more information, please call the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma at 405-810-0695 or visit www.parkinsonoklahoma.com.
