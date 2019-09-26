OKLAHOMA CITY — State park officials will be increasing fees for campers.
Kim Caplinger, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, said in an email that the campsite base rates for recreational vehicle and tents increased by $2 to $16 per day at all state parks. Water and sewer hookups also increased by $1 each per day.
The new rates took effect Sept. 9.
Caplinger said the fee modifications were designed to be revenue neutral. Officials also removed an $8 online booking fee.
“Fee increases are necessary to keep the park system viable after decades of underfunding,” she said. “Without new fees, we would be forced to close a number of facilities across the state.”
Caplinger said the state agency is trying to determine the best options for increasing revenue while providing widespread access to the park system.
During a hearing last week, Gino DeMarco, the agency’s deputy director, told lawmakers 9.3 million people visit Oklahoma state parks. The system raised about $26 million in revenue, primarily from camping and overnight lodging.
He said occupancy is increasing due to implementation of an online reservation system.
DeMarco also said officials are determining how to appeal to younger generations who like to hike, bike and camp in tents but want to plug in their electronics.
He said there would be a push to electrify a lot of campsites.
State Sen, Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who serves as chair of the appropriations committee, said he wants to review the new park fee schedule.
“I know we’ve got to offset some of the expenses that people are actually using,” he said. “And so, I’d like to make sure that we’re paying only for actual costs.”
He said state parks are for Oklahomans to enjoy.
“I feel strongly that the parks need to stay in place, especially in rural Oklahoma,” he said. “They produce a quality of life that is needed for recreation, but also for economic development.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
