OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of doctors and parents Thursday sued the Legislature and the governor over a new law that prevents local school districts from issuing mask mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Advocates say Senate Bill 658 protects parental choice by banning public schools, colleges, universities and technical programs from mandating masks for unvaccinated students — unless Gov. Kevin Stitt declares a state of emergency.
The Oklahoma State Medical Association along with four plaintiffs, who have children in Tulsa, Norman and Broken Arrow, are asking for an immediate injunction to pause Senate Bill 658 while the Oklahoma County District Court considers the constitutionality of the law.
The lawsuit alleges the new law violates the equal protection clause because it only applies to public school districts and postsecondary educational institutions, “which arbitrarily treats students and staff members of those identified entities differently from students and staff members of non-public educational institutions with no rational bias for the disparate treatment.”
They also allege the law violates Oklahomans’ due process rights and Oklahoma children’s constitutionally guaranteed right to a free education in a safe environment, which includes protections against the government endangering or jeopardizing their health.
The group also alleges the law violates the state Constitution, which prohibits the enactment of special laws regulating the affairs of cities or school districts, and claims it violates the state’s single-subject rule, which requires that every piece of legislation embrace only one subject. Senate Bill 658 addresses multiple separate and distinct issues of public health including COVID-19 immunization prohibitions, the lawsuit claims.
Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the group was glad to sign on to the lawsuit to vacate the law in an effort to keep students, teachers and staff safe. Clarke, who is a Stillwater physician, said the science stands firmly behind vaccinations and masking as important tools in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“As we are experiencing record numbers of children infected by the Delta variant and hospitals are stretched to capacity, we must do everything we can to keep Oklahoma’s children safe,” she said. “This is not a political stance; it is about public health and common sense. If schools can send students home for a lice infection, they should have the latitude and ability to issue a mask mandate.”
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said it had no comment on the lawsuit.
Stitt’s office did not immediately comment.
State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, the House author of Senate Bill 658, said Wednesday ahead of the filing that he’s done some research after a similar masking policy in Arkansas was temporarily halted by a court there.
“I’m not saying that it couldn’t be overturned, but just from the conversations that I’ve had, it would be a tall order to get overturned here in Oklahoma just based on how our constitution differs from Arkansas, and also how our court system is set up,” West said.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, the author of Senate Bill 658, said Wednesday that he believes the legislation remains necessary.
“It takes the politics out of it, and lets the parents make their own decision for the best health care of their child,” he said.
He also said he wished he never had to file a bill like that.
“I shouldn’t have to,” he said. “I think 90% or 99% of Oklahomans believe parents should make the decisions for the health care of their children. So it shouldn’t be politicized.”
Ahead of the lawsuit, Standridge said he didn’t want to speak to whether the legislation would successfully withstand a court challenge.
“It’s up to the courts to make that decision,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.