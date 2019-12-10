The Ada Public Library has teamed up with Unity Point Counseling & Resource Center to offer free parenting classes to the public. This 12-week series will meet at the library at 4 p.m. each Thursday starting Jan. 9.
The completion of this educational series does fulfill the requirements set by court- and DHS-ordered parenting classes. Interest has been significant, and seating is limited. So don’t miss out. If you need these classes or just want to brush up your parenting skills, make sure to register today.
Interested individuals will need to have an intake file opened prior to the classes starting. This process takes about 30 minutes, and private appointments are being scheduled and held at the library Thursday and Friday. Contact the library director, Jolene Poore, prior to Thursday at 580-436-8125, ext. 286, to reserve a time slot to complete your intake.
