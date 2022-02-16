A concerned parent who says he wasn’t allowed to speak before the Velma-Alma School Board on Monday night is asking for the resignation of a Comet school board member after a TikTok with hate speech from the school board member surfaced last week.
Trey Eason, a parent and a Velma-Alma alumni, stood outside of the Velma-Alma City Hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 to spread his message — a message he says he was approved to speak about previously by Superintendent Raymond Rice, but was notified at noon Monday that was no longer the case.
Eason’s concerns came about after the surfacing of the TikTok made by board member Andy McGuire. In the video, which has since been removed from TikTok, McGuire, under the user handle @savagegent77, tells parents who support more than two genders or allows their children to identify as a different gender to “lay down on the center line” of a busy street and “do the world a favor.”
Suicide, however, isn’t a joke, Eason said. He provided his printed out statement to news media and to each board member and any person in the school board meeting who would take it.
In his statement, Eason quoted suicide rates in Oklahoma were 65% higher last year than the national average and stated suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers. He also stated nearly 24% of the LGBTQ community has attempted suicide, and that numerous members of that community have come from Velma, including police officers, teachers, doctors, lawyers and students.
Ultimately, he said, “it’s important to remember that they are also members of our community and school,” and perpetuating violence isn’t the answer.
“Our community has received threats, humiliation,” Eason told The Banner outside of the meeting. “I mean, there are sheriffs parked at the board meeting tonight — that’s embarrassing. That’s it. It breaks my heart that our kids aren’t safe right there, and I want that to change.”
What brought Eason to the forefront, aside from the light it’s cast on his alma mater, is the lack of board members and school officials “publicly denounc(ing) the hate speech in Andy McGuire’s TikTok video.”
That’s why, Eason said, he asked to speak at the meeting.
“Mr. Rice claims that he did the agenda wrong, and he was under the impression that it could be done one way, and it wasn’t, so because of that, I was not put on the agenda to speak,” Eason said. “I’ve got a lot of unanswered questions on that.”
Aside from raising concerns of student safety and wellbeing when it comes to being around a school board member and volunteer assistant football coach saying these things, Eason apologized on behalf of the district.
“I am standing here on behalf of my family and this town and saying, ‘I am sorry,’” Eason said. “We do not share the feelings or beliefs of Board Member Andy McGuire. Suicide is not a joke and struggling with self-identity is not a joke. These problems are real, and these problems are in this school. I spoke to Board Member Andy McGuire directly last week, requesting his resignation and he refused, claiming his First Amendment right and continues to stand behind this statement.”
In Eason’s statement, he says the “school is in a dark place,” and that “starts at the top.”
“The concerned citizen who privately reported the video to Superintendent Raymond Rice was stripped of their privileges at this school by the same superintendent,” Eason’s statement claims. “This citizen is now considering withdrawing their name from the upcoming school board election after being publicly and privately demeaned by board members.”
Eason continued his statement by quoting one of McGuire’s social media posts that allegedly read: “You and you alone are responsible for your words and actions. Despite popular belief, there is and always has been a cost associated with every word and action … so my tip of the day is to make sure you are prepared to pay the piper,” before stating “Board Member Andy McGuire, that is why I’m here today — because of your words and actions, we are all facing your consequences.”
In an interview with The Banner, Eason claimed the ripple is being felt through the school body and some students and families may transfer out as a result of what has transpired. He said more than 20 families have contacted him so far stating if McGuire doesn’t resign as board member and volunteer football coach, they’ll transfer school districts.
“It will destroy us,” Eason said. “I mean, 20 families is not 20 people. You’re talking families with two or three, four kids. I mean, you’re talking possibly 75 people. I’m not for sure, but I’m pretty sure that our school has only got 400 or less in it — 20 families is very substantial.”
Losing 20 families is a lot, Eason said, but not realizing the impact of what has happened is more shocking, he feels.
“I think so many people don’t realize that even in this small town, we struggle with self identity,” Eason said. “We struggle with things, it doesn’t matter what you’re struggling with — no one should ever be told to kill themselves. And that’s the main point. We need to be better. And I don’t think at any point you should be allowed to tell anyone they should kill themselves. If someone did at our school, I mean, it would be the end of the world … It really blows me away that some people haven’t recognized that.”
Eason, in his final remarks of his statement, implored McGuire to resign.
“For over a week our school has been humiliated and received threats of protest,” Eason said. “This town is no longer a safe place for our kids because of your words and actions. For that reason, you do not deserve the right to vote on behalf of my family or this school. I am asking you again, please resign your positions at Velma-Alma Schools immediately.”
When it comes to rebuilding the district’s image, Eason said, “I honestly don’t have a good answer for that.”
“The only thing I knew I could do was step up, and give my opinion and let my voice be heard — for my family,” Eason said. “So if later on, something happens, or if it doesn’t go away, I’ve done what I felt like was right, for my family and this community.”
Following Monday night’s board meeting, The Banner provided Rice with another copy of Eason’s statement. When asked to comment, Rice said he needed time to review the statement and would respond to Banner requests on Tuesday.
No resignation took place on Monday evening.
Velma-Alma’s Board of Education will meet again at 6:30 p.m. March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.