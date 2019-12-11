The winners of the 2019 Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights were announced Monday.
Here is a list of the winners by category:
Nonprofits
First place: Chickasaw Nation Child Care.
Second place: Boys and Girls Club of Ada.
Third place: Ada First Assembly of God.
Commercial
First place: People’s Electric Cooperative.
Second place: Citizens Bank.
Third place: Culligan Ada.
Other
First place: Byng High School Drama.
Second place: Ada High School Band.
Third place: Arrow Christian Academy.
