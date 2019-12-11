The winners of the 2019 Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights were announced Monday. 

Here is a list of the winners by category:

Nonprofits

First place: Chickasaw Nation Child Care.

Second place: Boys and Girls Club of Ada.

Third place: Ada First Assembly of God.

Commercial

First place: People’s Electric Cooperative.

Second place: Citizens Bank.

Third place: Culligan Ada.

Other

First place: Byng High School Drama.

Second place: Ada High School Band.

Third place: Arrow Christian Academy.

Tags

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

Recommended for you