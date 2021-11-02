Parade of Lights still accepting entires

The 33rd annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights returns to downtown Ada along with a Vendor Festival on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.
Ada Main Street will have two full days of lights, music, food, shopping and parade floats. Vendors will be set up on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the parade at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be available for retail vendors for one or both days. The early deadline has passed, but vendor applications for crafts, apparel, home goods, etc. are available on the adamainstreet.com/paradeoflights for $75 for one day and $100 for two days. Late entries fees must be paid for by November 15.
There is also time for floats (including walking groups, vehicles, etc) to be entered for the December 4 parade. All entries must include lights, the parade theme (Home for the Holidays”), floats can be no taller than 13-feet high and entrants are encouraged to use music.
No candy may be handed out or thrown from the floats, vehicles or by hand. Please do not have a Santa on individual floats. Santa is reserved for the final float provided by Ada Main Street.
Entry deadline for floats is November 15 and the cost is $35. Late entries have until November 25 but that cost will be $50 after the 15th. Float applications are also available at adamainstreet.com/paradeoflights.
For more information please call 580-436-1600 or email mainstreetada@gmail.com
