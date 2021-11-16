The 33rd Annual Pat Taylor Parade of Lights is coming to Ada December 4.
Originally slated for December 2020, the parade was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, but promises to be bigger than ever this year, including a new vendor festival.
“The Parade of Lights and, new this year, Vendor Festival, are just around the corner,” Marissa Tucker, Executive Director of Ada Main Street said in a prepared statement. “Thank you for being a past participant, volunteer, or enthusiast! Your support toward the Ada Main Street, Inc. non-profit is what allows for growth and connection within our community!”
Tucker said that applications are available in fillable forms on their website, adamainstreet.com.
“Invoicing will happen upon received and viewed applications, I plan to review applications and send invoices at the end of each day,” Tucker added. “Our team is excited about this year and look forward to seeing your creativity and craftsmanship! Please reach out with any questions or concerns you may have!”
For paraders...
Parade will be Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m.
• Entrants must include lights (including walking groups, vehicles, etc.)
• Entrants MUST incorporate the parade theme
• Entry fee must be paid by November 15 - $35 (Make checks payable to Ada Main Street or pay through online invoice)
• Late entry fee must be paid by November 25th- $50
• Entrants are encouraged to use music (live or recorded)
• No candy may be handed out or thrown from floats, vehicles, or by hand.
• Please do not have a Santa on individual floats. Santa is reserved for the final float provided by Ada Main Street.
• Floats can be no taller than 13 feet (from the ground to the highest point of the float)
• Judging will be based on theme (“Home for the Holidays”), lighting, and music
Vendors should contact Marissa Tucker at mainstreetada@gmail.com.
