The annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 on Main Street. The parade is the last event of the day-long “Christmas on Main.”
The theme for this year’s parade is “Songs of the Season.”
“I think everybody is pretty excited,” Ada Main Street Director Jessica Conway said. “We have almost 50 floats and different organizations signed up already. We are taking registration for the floats through Nov. 25.
“We’re excited because that whole day before the parade, Dec. 3, is ‘Christmas on Main,’” Conway added. “So it will be an all-day event. You can come up to Main Street any time from 10 a.m. right up until the parade starts. There will be lots to do for their kids and their families.”
Also on Dec. 3 is “Cookies Cocoa and Claus” from noon to 2 p.m. at Irving Community Center. The event includes cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar, downloadable pictures with Santa, and a take-home cocoa bomb. The event is sponsored by the Ada Regional United Way, and benefits the 2023 campaign “Everyone Counts.” Cost is $15 per child.
