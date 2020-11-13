The 33rd Annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3. has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, according to Ada Main Street.
"We have decided to cancel this year's parade," the organization said on social media. "We will be sharing a safe and fun alternative next week. A lot of discussion and thought went into this decision and we believe it was the right one for our community at this time," they said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.