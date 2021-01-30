Ada has some great pizza places, but for the last few month, area diners were missing one: Papa John’s.
The restaurant, located in North Hills Center, hosted a grand-opening ceremony Friday. The take out and delivery pizzeria first opened in Ada in January 2017, but closed last November.
“Today we are opening to the public,” Sonja Venture, franchise owner, said Friday. “We had a few days of training getting our team ready, and now we’re open to the public.”
Venture said Papa John’s remains a delivery and carry-out store.
“We have a new phone number,” Vanture added, “580-453-3020. We have the new number, a new team, a new attitude, and we’re ready to serve everyone!”
