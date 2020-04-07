A Paoli woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday night near Pauls Valley, but two Pauls Valley residents were not hurt.
Alejandra F. Trujillo was riding in a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Pauls Valley resident Nathan H. Rich, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Rich was westbound on Airline Road, less than a mile west of North County Road 3220 and approximately 3 miles west of Pauls Valley, when the Focus went off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
Trujillo, 20, was ejected about 10 feet from the spot where the Focus came to rest. She was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
She was in good condition Monday, according to an OU Medical Center spokesman.
Rich, 19, was not hurt. His other passenger, 18-year-old Kaleb V. Gaimbaresi of Pauls Valley, was also uninjured.
The Focus was equipped with seat belts, but only Rich and Gaimbaresi were using them, according to the report. The vehicle was also equipped with airbags, which were not deployed.
Rich’s condition and the cause of the collision are under investigation.
