Packed Promise one of many food programs increasing food security for children

Packed Promise has helped to provide food security for Chickasaw children since it began in 2015.
“Packed Promise is a supplemental program that provides wholesome, shelf stable foods that are shipped directly to the doorsteps of children,” Chickasaw Nation Deputy Director of WIC and Child Nutrition Joy Standridge said. “It works similarly to online grocery shopping. Families go online and select a food kit that they would like to receive.”
The program provides home delivery of food benefits to Chickasaw school age children within the Chickasaw Nation. Those who receive free or reduced-cost meals at school qualify for this program. These food benefits increase food access, food security and diet quality for children ages 4 through 18.
One box of food per eligible child in the household will be delivered each month. Each food box contains 25 pounds of shelf-stable foods. As a bonus, each child receives an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card with a $15 cash value benefit to purchase fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables at local grocery stores or farmers’ markets.
“Packed Promise originated in 2015 with federal grant funding,” Standridge said. “We partnered with Feed the Children and worked with 20 school districts in Oklahoma. Packed Promise decreased food insecurities for those involved. In 2019, the program was so successful, the Chickasaw Nation chose to make an investment in improving the nutritional status and health of its children and created a tribal version of the original program. Today, we partner with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.”
Each food box includes nutritious proteins, fruits, dairy, vegetables and whole grains. Items may vary according to availability. Nutrition education and information on how to eat and make healthy lifestyle choices along with recipes from getfreshcooking.com can be found on the Packed Promise website, packedpromise.com.
Participants must reside within Chickasaw Nation treaty territory or the following additional eligible counties: Atoka, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
“We do a lot of collaborating nationally with other state WIC programs,” Standridge said. “The original idea of Packed Promise came from listening to the state of Alaska and how they get food to children in rural areas. They were ‘drop shipping’ directly to their house. Here in Oklahoma, you can drive as far as 30 miles and not come across a grocery store in some of our rural areas. We decided we could ship to homes also. We serve families who have low geographical food access.”
For more information, please visit Chickasaw.net/ PackedPromise. To apply online, visit PackedPromise.com.
Impa’chi (Lets Eat!) Meals For Kids
In addition to Packed Promise, the Chickasaw Nation Impa’chi (Let’s Eat!) Meals for Kids program also provides food throughout the school year. The program provides nutritious, delicious meals to children ages 1 through 18 at select locations year round during school breaks and through the summer months, when the National School Lunch Program is not available.
This initiative is provided by the Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services Impa’chi program in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Participation in Impa’chi Meals for Kids does not affect eligibility for any other food assistance program and this service is available to all children regardless of income.
Impa’chi Meals for Kids Food Locations
The Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services team serves meals at various locations throughout the Chickasaw Nation, including the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Chickasaw Nation Health Clinics, Chickasaw Nation WIC Clinics, nutrition centers, public libraries, churches and community centers. These meals are free and open to children up to the age of 18.
For more information, call nutrition services at (580) 272- 2526.
Ada
Ada Nutrition Services
518 E. Arlington, Ada, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ada Public Library, 124 S. Rennie, Ada, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Okchamali’s Café, 1921 Stonecipher Blvd., Ada, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Allen
Allen Public Library, 214 E. Broadway, Allen, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, Noon-1 p.m.
Ardmore
Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services, 2350 Chickasaw Blvd., Ardmore, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Duncan
Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services, 1302 W. Main St., Duncan, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Chickasaw Nation WIC Clinic, 1160 N. Highway 81, Duncan, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Duncan Library, 2211 N. Highway 81, Duncan, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Purcell
Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services, 1530 Hardcastle Blvd., Purcell, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sulphur
Chickasaw Nation Youth Club, 1600 W. 18th, Sulphur, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Snack 3-3:30 p.m.
Tishomingo
Chickasaw Nation Youth Club, 816 E. 6th St., Tishomingo, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, Noon-1 p.m.
Tishomingo Nutrition Services, 824 E. 6th St., Tishomingo, Oklahoma Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.