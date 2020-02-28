Pack 198 and Troop 198 participate in Scouting for Food

Each year, Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA Scouts all over the nation work together in an annual program called Scouting for Food. The Scouting for Food program is run by the local Arbuckle Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Scouts collect nonperishable food items throughout the week and then deliver them to deserving local food banks or food programs.
“The Scouting for Food program is a great way for our Scouts to do a good turn and show the community that we are here to serve them,” said Scoutmaster James Jackson.
This year, Cub Scout Pack 198 joined with their newly founded linked Scouts BSA Girls Troop 198 to collect food for the Irving Community Center Senior Meal Program. When the day came to bring the food together and deliver it to the center’s director, the response was overwhelming. They had collected over 300 pounds of food.
“Mr. Jackson said that he wasn’t sure how much food the scouts would collect,” Irving Community Center Director Janna Davis said. “When I arrived, I realized that my small car was not going to be able to hold everything they had collected.”
The Scouting for Food program was started in 1985 by the Greater Saint Louis Area Council of the BSA. Today, it involves thousands of Scouts all over the United States who are dedicated to implementing the Scout slogan and do a good turn daily.
“Scouting for Food helps us live out the Scout law and be courteous, kind and helpful,” said Troop 198 Scout Jadyn Jackson.
About Cub Scouts Pack 198 and Scouts BSA Troop 198
Cub Scout Pack 198 was started in 2018 and is currently charted with The Refuge Foursquare Church of Ada. They hold weekly meetings where Scouts ages 5-11 years old can participate in fun adventures. Cub Scouts achieve this with a lineup of hands-on activities that focus on growing traits such as character development, spiritual growth, good citizenship, sportsmanship and fitness, family understanding and many more.
Scouts BSA Girls Troop 198 was recently founded in January 2020 and is also chartered with The Refuge Foursquare Church of Ada. Scouts BSA is a year-round program for youth 11-17 years old that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves. This youth-led program allows them to work on rank advancement and merit badges to earn Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Scout Master James Jackson at 580-453-5001 or email Pack 198 at LattaPack198@gmail.com or Troop 198 at ScoutsBSATroop198@gmail.com.
