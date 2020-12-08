SHAWNEE — Landyn Owens overcame a rough start making some big plays late in the game, and a freshman came off the bench providing quality minutes as the Ada High girls basketball team held off Shawnee, 33-30, Friday night inside the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Ada entered the game ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, while Shawnee was No. 13 in Class 5A.
“A win’s a win. It wasn’t the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen, but it’s hard to win in this gym. We’ll take it. We’re just glad to get to play,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
In the boys contest, a third-quarter offensive lull by the Cougars proved to be the difference as Shawnee defeated the Cougars 70-64.
GIRLS
Ada 33, Shawnee 30
The two teams combined for 42 turnovers in the contest — 20 by Ada and 22 by Shawnee — but a chunk of those were results of good defensive play by both teams.
Considering missed practices due to COVID-19, Jennings said she was pleased with the season-opening victory.
“It wasn’t bad — especially with all the restrictions everyone has faced with COVID. We didn’t get to practice last week, but it’s not just us, it’s everybody,” she said.
“Shawnee has had the same sob stories. It’s going to be like that all year,” Jennings said. “Like I told the kids, at the end of the day, the game doesn’t care. We have to find a way to get it done and we did.”
It was a dogfight from the start as neither team led by more than four throughout the first three quarters.
Owens made her first basket on a drive and scoop shot at the third-quarter buzzer to tie the game at 24-24. She then opened the fourth period with a 3-pointer and Amaya Frizell followed with a basket off a pass from Makaviya Nelson.
Owens capped a decisive 9-0 Ada run with a fast-break bucket that put Ada ahead 31-24 with just over six minutes to play. During that Ada surge, the Lady Cougars forced three turnovers and Shawnee was unable to get off a shot in the first three and a half minutes of the final period.
After Shawnee had sliced the Ada lead to 31-28, two Owens free throws with 30.6 seconds left helped the Lady Cougars put the game away. Owens finished with a team-high 10 points — nine in the second half — to go with nine rebounds and four steals.
“Landyn struggled early and didn’t play a good basketball game and she’d be the first one to tell you but she kept her composure and did some things late that helped us,” Jennings said.
Back to Nelson. The Ada freshman played well off the bench for the Lady Cougars. She finished with eight points, three steals and a few nice assists. One of her best plays of the game came early in the second quarter when she chased down Shawnee’s Tristyn Napier — who had stole the ball and appeared to be headed to the basket for a layup. But Nelson rushed down the court and prevented the score by forcing a jump ball with the nice defensive effort.
“She has a lot of confidence. She reminds me of Landyn when she was that age. She kind of came in and settled the waters when we weren’t playing really well. She gave us some good minutes,” Jennings said.
Nelson and Ada junior starter Carizma Nelson, her sister, moved to Ada from Byng this year.
Frizell also chimed in with eight points for Ada.
Ada post player Shayla Wofford had limited playing time after getting into early foul trouble.
“We were doing things we’re not used to doing. We’re not used to playing without a post player and that put everyone in weird positions,” Jennings said. “Jaeden Ward was having to play inside against Shawnee’s tough post players and she did some things for us that you won’t find in any stat sheet that helped us win the game.”
Aubrie Megehee was Shawnee’s leader. She finished with a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds and eight steals. Megehee was 9-of-19 from the floor as she was the team’s only double-digit scorer.
BOYS
Shawnee 70, Ada 64
New Shawnee boys coach Paxton Kilby earned his first victory as the head man for the Wolves against the school he played high school basketball for and graduated from in 2012. Shawnee also prevented new Ada head coach Kyle Caufield from recording a victory in his 2020 debut.
“We’ll take a win any way we can get it,” Kilby told the Shawnee News-Star. “That’s a really good Ada team. Coach (Kyle) Caufield does a great job. It was an intense game.”
The game went back and forth for most of the first half and Camry Reed drained a 3-pointer to end the second quarter and cut Shawnee’s lead to 29-27 at halftime.
A 9-0 Shawnee run to start the third period that put the Wolves on top 38-27 proved to be the difference in the game. Shawnee hit 7-of-8 shots from the floor during one third-quarter stretch.
“I thought overall we played a good game except for about a four-minute stretch in the third quarter,” Caufield said. “I thought we had some really good looks and we didn’t knock down the open shots to withstand Shawnee’s run.”
Ada got within seven at 55-48 on a nice floater in the lane by David Johnson 4:13 left in the game, but Shawnee eventually pushed its lead to 15 points. Ada closed out the final frame with a 10-1 run before running out of time.
“You have to give Shawnee credit for knocking down big shots in the third quarter and late in the fourth quarter,” Caufield said. “I thought we closed the third quarter well cutting into their lead and kept pushing to give ourselves a chance down the stretch. I was pleased with our ability to overcome adversity and to continue to compete at a high level until the buzzer sounded.”
Ada playmaker Kaden Cooper finished with a game-high 25 points to go with four steals. Johnson added 14 points — all in the second half. Wyatt Brown, despite being undersized compared to Shawnee post players Isaiah Willis (6-6) and Joe Maytubby (6-5), worked the paint or 13 points and six rebounds.
Four players hit double figures in Shawnee’s balanced attack. Sharpshooter Tanner Morris scored a team-best 22 points, while fellow guard Jaylon Orange followed with 17. Maytubby scored 14 points to go with six rebounds and Willis finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Both Ada teams are at Duncan tonight.
