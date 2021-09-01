Overturning of Bench's conviction withdrawn by Court of Appeals

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has withdrawn their opinion reversing the conviction of Miles Bench for murder in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jason Hicks.
The latest order, filed on the morning of Aug. 31, vacated the previous order which was handed down in early May 2021 due to the McGirt ruling. Under the original McGirt ruling, the charges were vacated as well as the conviction although Bench faced federal charges for the crime committed in Stephens County.
Hicks, in a press release with the order, stated an opinion a few weeks ago helped make it possible for the conviction to come back for Bench.
“Earlier this year, the Court reversed the conviction of Bench based upon McGirt — The United States Supreme Court case that stands for the proposition that the State of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction over Indian defendants or victims,” the statement said. “In an opinion released a few weeks ago, in an opinion styled Matloff v. Wallace, the Court found that retroactive application of McGirt was not appropriate, and noted that Bench received relief to which he was not entitled. After the opinion was issued the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, which handles appeals for the State of Oklahoma, filed an application to withdraw their order reversing the conviction of Bench, which was granted today. The withdrawal of the opinion reinstates the conviction and sentence of death imposed after a month-long trial in 2015.”
Hicks, when asked about the federal charge Bench faced — a count of kidnapping resulting in death — as a result of the reversal, said that charge is still in play but is unsure how the Federal Government will rule on those charges.
Still, Hicks is happy with the recent decision and the corrective action in the Bench case.
“I am excited to see that the Court reconsidered its reversal of the Bench conviction and have reinstated his conviction and sentence of death,” Hicks said. “While I recognize that there are still hurdles in the way, this is a major step in seeing that justice is done in this case. By recognizing that convictions that were final before McGirt was decided by the United States Supreme Court, victims, and their families, in Oklahoma now have the assurance that they will not have to sit through another agonizing trial. I am very happy to see the Oklahoma Court take steps toward narrowing the scope of the McGirt decision.”
Bench still has some appeal processes left as part of Oklahoma Statute and Hicks firmly believes he will use it but this will make it harder now for Bench to get any relief.
“I am confident that Bench’s attorneys will appeal the decision handed down today, but am hopeful that the Federal Appellate Courts will recognize that the decision is rooted in state law and as such, defer to the Oklahoma Courts,” Hicks said. “It could take a while to get a final determination in this case, but, I am confident that justice will be delivered.”
