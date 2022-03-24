A semi lies on its side Tuesday after it overturned when the driver ran off the road. The wreck occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. on state Highway 1, about 2 miles southwest of Ada.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Keith Teel said the driver was traveling toward Ada when he ran off the road to the right, then overcorrected to the left. The semi briefly entered the roadway again as it was overturning but slid off as it was tipping onto its side.
Teel said the driver was wearing his seat belt, and only suffered minor scratches. The trailer was loaded with heavy paper products. Ada firefighters, Mercy EMS and Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies also responded.
