After a very dry August, thunderstorms roared through the Ada area early Tuesday morning, with torrential rain and fierce cloud-to-ground lightning.
By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Ada Mesonet station reported a 24-hour rainfall total of 6.2 inches. The forecast for the Ada area called for a continued chance of heavy rain through Wednesday.
Many residents lost electric power just after midnight. According to OG&E System Watch, power was restored in most areas within three hours of the first outage.
The storms prompted one tornado warning near Byng as well.
A flood watch remains in effect for a large portion of central and southern Oklahoma including the Ada area until Thursday morning. The watch includes flooding of creeks and rivers, and flooding of low lying areas. Locally heavy rainfall is forecast to continue through Thursday morning. Additional local rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches is possible across the watch area through Thursday morning.
