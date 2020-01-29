If a picture is worth a thousand words, then The Ada News’ longtime photographer, Richard R. Barron, has truly penned a history of epic proportion. Richard has captured what must be hundreds of thousands of moments in his more than 30 years as Ada’s preeminent photojournalist, preserving generations past through the lens of his cameras for generations to come.
This past Sunday, on a bright, beautiful afternoon at Wintersmith Lodge, the Ada Arts Council recognized Richard’s contribution to the arts in Ada — indeed, to decades spent chronicling and preserving a visual history of the arts in Ada, and much more — by naming him the recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Adan in the Arts award.
I must confess to a bit of subterfuge here — Richard had no idea he’d won the award. He thought he’d been sent to Wintersmith Lodge to cover AAC’s Cozy Up with the Arts event, which he did. Those photos ran in Tuesday’s newspaper. You see, we’ve been keeping the award a secret from him since October. Let me tell you, this was no small feat. Richard asks a lot of questions, and I mean a lot. So, when his name was announced, he was actually preparing to shoot photos of the winner. Not to worry, our good friend Wes Edens was on hand to take over for Richard, when he broke one of the cardinal rules of journalism and became the story himself.
“I love the arts and have always made an effort to curate an artistic aspect to my photography for The Ada News,” Richard said Tuesday, reflecting on what the recognition of his work means to him and to our newspaper. “Creating images of our community is a dream job. Photography can be one of a newspaper’s most important narratives.”
He’s right, of course. One need only scroll through The Ada News website or peruse the pages of any given edition to feel the impact of his work. Generations of Ada-area parents today clip photos of their children in school and sports events from the pages of the newspaper, hanging them from their refrigerators just as their parents once hung their own photos — both taken through the lenses of Richard’s cameras.
In addition to his work at the newspaper, Richard enjoys fine art and travel photography, creative writing and teaching photography at the Pontotoc Technology Center, where he’s taught courses in basic and advanced photography since 2007.
Richard arrived at The Ada News Oct. 24, 1988. He lived where he worked, in downtown Ada, for 16 years, only moving to Byng when he married his wife, Abby, in October 2004. Abby is also an accomplished photographer.
I hope you’ll join me in congratulating Richard on this momentous accomplishment. I’m sure you’ll see him around, out and about in Ada.
