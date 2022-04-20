OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has reversed course and now agrees that it is required by law to release what it’s paying to individual landowners impacted by planned turnpike expansion projects.
Officials also said they inadvertently miscalculated by nearly $707,700 the amount spent on land. They discovered the “Excel formula tabulation mistake” while conducting a legal review of CNHI Oklahoma’s records denial.
OTA actually spent $1.24 million to purchase about 68.37 acres in Creek and Lincoln counties as part of 35 Turner Turnpike-related land acquisitions, records show. OTA had initially reported spending $1.95 million.
The updated records show OTA payments averaged about $18,090 an acre. However, records show that over 30% of OTA’s total land payments — or $393,000 — went to two different landowners in Stroud to purchase 1.4 acres of developed land.
OTA had refused to say how much it was compensating each individual landowner, initially arguing it was potentially private financial information. It has now determined that information is public under state law.
“OTA believes it is obligated, pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Records Act, to disclose the amount paid on individual real estate acquisition transactions, including the identification of the owner from whom OTA acquired the property,” the agency wrote in an email.
Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University associate professor who specializes in the state’s open records and open meetings law, said he’s glad OTA officials changed their minds, but said the denial should have never happened in the first place.
“The public was not only entitled to know it, but really needs to know how much they’re spending so that the public can take a close look at what’s being spent and if anyone’s getting a sweetheart deal or who’s being taken advantage of,” Senat said.
The fact that OTA initially miscalculated how much it spent highlights why individual land purchase amounts are required by law to be released, he said.
Public and legislative scrutiny has been growing since OTA unveiled a $5 billion, 15-year vision aimed at growing the state’s turnpike infrastructure, alleviating congestion in urban areas and adding interchanges along some of Oklahoma’s most antiquated rural routes.
Some of OTA’s plans include spending $1.1 billion to widen the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Bristow; constructing a $981 million new turnpike in east Norman that will connect interstates 40 and 35; and adding several new interchanges along rural routes, including the Indian Nation turnpike in southeast Oklahoma.
State Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, who is running legislation to ensure greater transparency with turnpike expansion plans, said he’s “happy that they (OTA) chose to make that wise decision.”
“I think with them agreeing to open up the records is another example of what we need to be doing as far as accountability and transparency, so I’m very happy to hear that,” he said.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who chairs the Senate’s transportation committee, also said OTA made “a good decision.”
“I think it gives people more transparency, lets people know more what they’re dealing with,” he said.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she believes OTA reversed its position in part because of the threat of open records lawsuits and information circulating on social media.
“That tells me that as soon as they get wind that they’re going to be held accountable, then they dribbled out stuff to try to get people to go away, just enough to look like they’re compliant,” Boren said.
She said with the threat of eminent domain “hovering around like a storm cloud in the distance,” OTA does not have the ability to keep things hidden. Property owners should be able to see what their property is valued at regardless of their financial status.
