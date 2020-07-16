OSU Museum of Art receives $50,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art has received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security). The OSU Museum of Art is one of 855 institutions receiving a total of $44.5 million.
Funding from the grant will go toward expanding and retooling educational programming and events to reach the audience in new and innovative ways. To make programming accessible to the community during the pandemic, the OSU Museum of Art transitioned to offering online educational videos, a 360° Virtual Tour, and curbside pick-up bags including art activities.
“The need for digital or distanced learning opportunities is now an urgent reality for our community members,” said Christina Elliott, associate curator of education. “Due to the quarantine, we saw a growing need for online content that could engage families as well as OSU students and community members. Thanks to the generous support from Art Advocates and funding from the NEA grant, our community can experience the museum from the comfort and safety of their homes.”
The exhibition, The State We’re In Water: Constructing a Sense of Space in the Hydrosphere will open Aug. 24, when the museum reopens. A multifaceted, multi-sensory and interdisciplinary project involving art and science has become the museum’s central event for the next year.
“Although challenged by limited access and developing new ways of delivering programming, our partners on this project have been very creative and resilient,” said museum Director Vicky Berry. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the museum and into our exploration of the world of water through the artist’s eyes.”
Acting National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter explained the importance of art organizations responding to disasters such as fires and even pandemics.
“Who becomes the home to the first responders? It’s usually an arts organization like the local museum, and so the arts community is accustomed to being the glue that keeps a community together, and we want to make sure they can continue to do that,” she said.
About the OSU Museum of Art
For more information about the OSU Museum of Art, visit museum.okstate.edu or call 405-744-2780. The museum is located at 720 S. Husband Street in downtown Stillwater. NEW Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with guided tours offered at 11 a.m. or by request. Contact the museum for an appointment to visit on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or any evening. Groups are limited to 10 at a time to allow for social distancing. Masks are required. Admission is free, thanks to generous support from the OSU Museum of Art Advocates.
Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 34,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 24,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and around 100 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 275,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.
