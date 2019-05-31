TULSA — Oklahoma suffers from poor health, ranking 47th in the nation in 2018 in overall health, according to the United Health Foundation. Oklahoma has dropped four spots since 2017.
Oklahoma’s poor health status can be attributed to the shortage of primary care physicians. Rural Oklahoma is disproportionately affected by this physician shortage.
To combat the physician shortage, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences established Operation Orange, a one-day medical camp for high school students in grades nine-12. This program strives to inspire high school students to pursue a career in the medical field.
Operation Orange will visit six cities to and offer a free, daylong camp for high school students. OSU osteopathic medical students will run the program and allow students to engage in a variety of activities.
This year’s Operation Orange campaign will visit these six cities:
• Tuesday — Lawton at Cameron University.
• Wednesday — Durant at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
• June 10 — Ada at East Central University.
• June 11 — Tahlequah at Cherokee Nation.
• June 13 — Enid at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
• June 14 — Stillwater at Oklahoma State University.
Students will be given the opportunity to do chest compressions, insert breathing tubes in simulation mannequins, and study the anatomy of a human heart, lungs and brain with hands-on activities. They will also have the opportunity to find out from current medical students what it takes to prepare for medical school.
Operation Orange camps have been generously underwritten by Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, the Cherokee Nation, Stride Bank, the Chickasaw Nation, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Oklahoma State Medical Association, Osteopathic Medicine Alumni, Stillwater Medical Center and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
To register now, contact Tanner Thompson at operationorange@okstate.edu or visit https://health.okstate.edu/operation-orange.
About Oklahoma State University
Center for
Health Sciences
Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences educates osteopathic physicians, scientists, allied health professionals and health care administrators for Oklahoma with an emphasis on serving rural and underserved Oklahoma.
OSU-CHS offers graduate and professional degrees with over 1,000 students enrolled in academic programs in the College of Osteopathic Medicine, the School of Allied Health, the School of Health Care Administration, the School of Biomedical Sciences and the School of Forensic Sciences. OSU Medicine operates a network of clinics in the Tulsa area, offering a multitude of specialty services including cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and women’s health.
