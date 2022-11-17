OSU Extension to host 2022 Winter Crops School

STILLWATER, Okla. – Certified crop advisors, producers and farmers/ranchers are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Winter Crops School scheduled for Dec. 14-15 at Oklahoma State University’s Student Union.
Experts from OSU, University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Texas A&M, University of Arkansas, University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee are on tap to share their latest research-based information on soil conservation, soil organic matter, integrated weed management, forage, crop production, nutrient management and more.
The 2022 school will offer both in-person and virtual options. Early registration due by Nov. 30 is $150. The rate raises to $225 thereafter. Registration includes class materials, one breakfast, two lunches and the reception on Dec. 14. A virtual-only option is available for $100, and OSU Extension educators may attend for $90.
Fourteen Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will be offered, in addition to two Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry CEUs.
The Student Union is located at 100 S. Hester St. on the southeast side of campus. For additional information about the event, contact Josh Lofton, OSU Extension cropping systems specialist, at 405-744-3389 or josh.lofton@okstate.edu. More registration information is available from OSU Ag Conference Services at agconferences@okstate.edu or 405-744-6489.
